Cyprus-based Columbia Group expects dual-fuel ships to define the next decade of shipping, arguing that the absence of a scalable zero-carbon alternative leaves LNG-powered vessels as the industry’s most viable solution.

According to its statement the group mentioned that by the end of 2025, dual-fuel ships will account for about half of global new-build orders, with LNG propulsion powering nearly 70 per cent of those vessels. Columbia said this surge reflects a pragmatic response by owners and operators to tightening regulations and uncertainty over future fuels.

Duncan McLennan, Group Director, Technical at Columbia Shipmanagement, said owners are facing increasing legislation and LNG has emerged as a bridging technology.

It allows compliance with current standards while offering confidence for the next decade, he noted, adding that dual-fuel designs give operators flexibility and reduce exposure to both regulatory and commercial risks.

At the same time, Columbia cautioned that the shift brings challenges. Systems are more complex, capital costs are higher, and fuel management is significantly more demanding than on conventional vessels.

McLennan stressed that balancing LNG with conventional fuels such as VLSFO requires careful planning and operational oversight. “It is not just about building ships, but about ensuring they are run safely, efficiently, and in full compliance,”, he said.

To address this, Columbia has expanded crew training programmes, placing practical preparation at the forefront.

Simulator-based training now complements classroom learning, covering fuel switching, cryogenic handling and emergency procedures. McLennan said training must go beyond textbooks, pointing to the group’s experience managing dual-fuel tankers as evidence that practical preparation is essential.

The group is also investing in digital optimisation. Tools such as EngineLink and POCR support fuel mode optimisation, predictive maintenance and emissions reporting. These

platforms allow real-time comparisons of LNG and conventional fuels, help detect engine anomalies and capture methane slip data for regulatory compliance.

Columbia Group president and CEO Mark O’Neil said dual-fuel vessels are complex machines and technology alone cannot manage that complexity.

It requires the right blend of human skill, operational expertise and digital support, he explained, adding that Columbia’s mission is to ensure all three work together to deliver safe, sustainable and commercially viable outcomes.

O’Neil mentioned that whilst dual-fuel ships are not the ultimate solution, they serve as a critical bridge. “With the right management, they give shipowners the opportunity to operate more safely, sustainably and efficiently as the industry awaits a more widely accepted alternative fuel”, O’Neil concluded.