The deputy ministry of immigration will assume responsibility for the reception centres for unaccompanied minors from January 1, the Council of Ministers decided on Tuesday.

Deputy Minister Nicholas Ioannides said the move was made after a joint proposal with the deputy ministry of social welfare.

He clarified that guardianship of the minors will remain with the deputy ministry of social welfare and social welfare services.

Ioannides described the change as part of a broader migration policy, adding that “unaccompanied minors are an important issue related to migration management and with this, it falls within the responsibilities of my department.”

However, various parts of the island have previously raised objections to hosting such a centre.

Mayor of Dromolaxia-Meneou, Kypros Andronikou previously voiced strong resistance to the creation of a shelter in Kiti.

The overall number of unaccompanied minors in Cyprus has in fact dropped by 43 per cent compared with 2024, according to the deputy ministry of social welfare.

Only 680 such cases have been reported in Cyprus down this year, from 1,200 in 2024.