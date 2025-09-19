Demetra Holdings Plc on Friday announced the repurchase of 5,750 of its own shares at a price of 1.685 cents each on September 18, 2025.

The company provided a detailed breakdown of the repurchase, noting that it involved 10 separate transactions, all conducted on the same day at the same price of 1.685 cents per share.

Specifically, the purchases included 76 shares, 1,145 shares, 388 shares, 763 shares, 1,013 shares, 475 shares, 140 shares, 858 shares, 129 shares and 763 shares.

Demetra confirmed that the total number of shares acquired through these transactions amounted to 5,750.

The company stated that the buyback was carried out in accordance with the relevant regulations of the Cyprus Stock Exchange and the circulars of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission.

Demetra said the repurchase was made under the authorisation granted by its Annual General Meeting held on June 24, 2025 and in line with the Companies Law, Cap. 113, Article 57A.

The transactions were executed through the Cyprus Investment and Securities Corporation Ltd (CISCO).

This latest buyback follows a string of similar moves, including the repurchase of 3,000 shares that took place on September 17, 2025.