A 35-year-old man was arrested in Limassol late on Thursday after police seized nearly one kilogram of cocaine, along with MDMA and cannabis, during a targeted drug trafficking operation.

Shortly before 6.30pm, officers from the drug squad (YKAN) stopped the suspect’s car and found 60 packets of white powder identified as cocaine, weighing 910g, inside a cardboard box.

Police also confiscated €140 and two mobile phones from the vehicle as evidence for further examination.

Following the arrest, officers searched the man’s home and second car.

They found a further 67g of cocaine and around 60g of dried cannabis in the apartment.

In the second vehicle, they seized approximately 116g of dried cannabis and 40g of MDMA (Ecstasy).

The suspect remains in custody on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

The Limassol YKAN continues its investigation.