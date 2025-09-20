Akel has called for the repeal of Cyprus’ protest law, following a recent opinion by the organisation for security and co-operation in Europe (OSCE) warning that the legislation raises serious concerns for civil liberties. The party described the law as a blow to democratic freedoms and human rights.

The law, introduced by the government of Nikos Christodoulides and supported by Disy, Elam, Diko, Edek, and Dipa, sets stricter rules on demonstrations, including mandatory notifications and restrictions on locations and timing. Critics have argued that it limits freedom of assembly and aims to curb public criticism of government policies.

The OSCE opinion confirmed warnings previously raised by Akel and echoed by numerous organisations and citizens who opposed the law. It highlighted that certain provisions may conflict with international human rights standards.

Akel said the law should be replaced with legislation fully aligned with the constitution, European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) rulings, and UN recommendations, protecting the right to protest and democratic expression.

The government has yet to indicate whether it will amend or repeal the law, leaving the debate over balancing public order with civil liberties ongoing.