Cyprus is taking steps to support healthy ageing, Health Minister Michael Damianou said on Saturday.

Speaking at a scientific conference on “Healthy Ageing – Frailty Prevention in Primary Health Care,” he stressed the importance of collaboration between health professionals, preventive measures, and healthy habits to preserve the independence and dignity of older people.

Damianou highlighted the scale of global ageing.

“In 2019, the number of people over 60 reached one billion. By 2030, it is expected to rise to 1.4 billion and exceed 2.1 billion by 2050,” he said. He added that this demographic shift increases the demand for comprehensive, affordable and high-quality health services.

He emphasised that ageing does not mean giving up activities people enjoy.

“The essence of healthy ageing lies in maintaining active participation and functionality. Personalised programmes in balance and muscle strengthening, supervised by specialised physiotherapists, improve physical endurance and mental wellbeing,” Damianou said.

The minister explained that ageing is a complex process involving multiple health conditions, the use of several medications, and reduced functionality. Social factors also play a role.

Older people may face social isolation and rely on family or caregivers.

Damianou stressed that addressing these challenges requires multidisciplinary cooperation among doctors, nurses, physiotherapists and social workers.

Primary health care, he said, is central to this approach.

“Through collaboration between health professionals, preventive actions, and healthy habits, we can ensure not only longevity but also the autonomy and dignity of older people,” he said.

Damianou also noted that healthy ageing concerns everyone, not just those currently in the later stages of life.

“Tomorrow, it will be our reality and that of our children,” he added.

In line with this, the cabinet approved Cyprus’ first national strategy for active ageing in February 2025. The strategy covers 2025-2030, with an action plan for 2025-2027. Coordination is led by the deputy ministry of social welfare, while the health ministry will implement the “Healthy Ageing – Prevention” pillar, within the framework of the national strategy for older people’s health.