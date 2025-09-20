Police have arrested a second man in connection with a large drug seizure in Limassol that took place on Thursday.

The 47-year-old resident was arrested on Friday under a court warrant. The warrant was issued following testimony that linked him to the case. Police said a search was carried out at his home and in his car, where several items were taken as evidence.

This arrest follows the detention of a 35-year-old man from Nicosia. He was taken into custody on Thursday and is already under a seven-day remand order. During a search at his house and in his vehicles, officers found 977 grams of cocaine, 40 grams of MDMA known as ecstasy, and 176 grams of cannabis. All the drugs were seized as evidence.

The case is being handled by the Limassol unit of the drug law enforcement agency (Ykan), which is continuing its investigation.

Investigators are now examining the seized evidence to establish whether the two men were acting together or separately, and if others may also be involved.