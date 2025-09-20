The Pancyprian quarry association has announced a 48-hour halt in the sale of products on Monday and Tuesday.

The move is in support of quarries in the Xylofagou and Androlykou areas and comes with a warning that stronger and longer measures may follow if issues are not resolved.

The 48-hour halt follows the quarries’ long-standing request to expand their operations, first submitted in 2018, which remains unapproved. The quarries lie within the British sovereign base areas (SBA) at Dhekelia.

The mines and quarrying service, under the agriculture ministry, confirmed it has submitted the necessary expansion requests and proposals to secure medium-term reserves for uninterrupted operations and construction supply.

However, as the quarries fall within the bases area, approval requires ongoing coordination with the base administration. Despite government support, delays have frustrated workers and companies.

The association said the decision was taken during an extraordinary general assembly held on Friday morning. The meeting aimed to back a separate 48-hour strike by the Xylofagou quarries.

Officials pointed out that the mining and quarrying service, the competent authority of the Republic of Cyprus, has supported the quarries’ requests for years. However, delays have persisted due to bureaucratic procedures linked to the British bases.

The association urged all relevant authorities to intervene immediately to find a solution without further delay. It said the current situation is having “serious effects on construction activity, creating a direct risk of mass unemployment and undermining the economy, which is at a critical crossroads.”

The Xylofagou quarries have proposed three potential solutions. These include immediate approval of the 2018 expansion request under the previous framework, permission to begin preliminary work in the new requested quarry zone based on current conditions, or allocation of a new suitable area as a temporary measure.

The association added that the crisis at Xylofagou and Androlykou exemplifies a cycle of bureaucracy affecting the entire sector. It said prolonged delays and inactivity have trapped businesses, threatening both their viability and the wider economic stability of Cyprus.