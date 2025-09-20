Tottenham Hotspur battled from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Brighton & Hove Albion with Jan Paul van Hecke’s own goal giving the visitors a deserved share of the spoils on Saturday.

Van Hecke turned in a cross by Mohammed Kudus in the 82nd minute of an entertaining clash on the south coast with the point moving Spurs into second place in the Premier League.

Brighton went ahead with their first attack as Gambia forward Yankuba Minteh sped clear from a pass by Georginio Rutter to coolly round goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and score.

Yasin Ayari doubled Brighton’s lead in the 31st minute with a powerful shot that Vicario should have kept out.

Richarlison pulled a goal back just before halftime and Tottenham dominated the second half, with substitute Xavi Simons especially lively, but they needed a stroke of fortune to get themselves level through Dutchman Van Hecke’s own goal.

Spurs have 10 points from their opening five games, trailing Liverpool by five, with Brighton 13th on five points.

Elsewhere, West Ham head coach Graham Potter’s position is under significant internal scrutiny with the club now considering managerial alternatives.

Potter, 50, is under growing pressure to keep his job at the London Stadium following a disappointing start to the season that plunged to new depths following Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat by Crystal Palace.

Multiple sources have told BBC Sport that even prior to Saturday’s loss – their fourth from five Premier League games – the Hammers had started the process of identifying potential replacements for Potter.



Boos rang out around Molineux meanwhile as Wolves lost for a fifth time this season.

Wolves started positively but fell apart in the final 15 minutes of the first half as they were beaten 3-1.



Burnley and Nottingham Forest played out a 1-1 draw. It’s a fourth point of the season for Burnley and a fifth for Forest.