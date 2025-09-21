The Committee Against Bird Slaughter (CABS), an international wildlife protection group, has launched a new campaign in Cyprus aimed at exposing what it says is large-scale illegal bird trapping in the Maroni area.

The initiative, called “Occupy Akas”, began on September 21 and is supported by BBC wildlife presenters Chris Packham and Megan McCubbin. It focuses on a site referred to as the “Akas farm” — a secluded, fenced valley where poaching activity has allegedly gone unchecked for years.

According to CABS General Secretary Alexander Heyd, an organised criminal group traps and kills up to 30,000 birds annually at the site using mist nets and electronic lures. The birds, many of which are protected species, are reportedly sold on the black market, generating an estimated €180,000 in untaxed profits.

“Despite years of complaints and evidence, authorities have failed to act meaningfully,” Heyd said. “This is the worst bird-trapping hotspot in the EU.”

CABS said that while the police are aware of the activity, enforcement is minimal — often limited to symbolic inspections after trapping season. Volunteers monitoring the area reported spotting six mist nets on the campaign’s first day. The group said the poachers, upon noticing observers, removed birds from the nets and hid the equipment.

The organisation also raised concerns over safety, citing past incidents of threats and even vandalism. In one case, an explosive device damaged a CABS vehicle shortly after a police complaint was filed.

The organisation is calling on Cypriot authorities to take immediate action and provide protection for its teams on the ground.