Cyprus’ shipping community is mourning the death of Doros Ieropoulos, former president of the Cyprus Shipping Association (CSA) and board member of the Cyprus Ports Authority (CPA), who passed away on September 20 at the age of 89.

Ieropoulos led the CSA from 1982 to 1983, a period when the association strengthened its institutional role and the profession of shipping agents gained wider recognition.

He represented the DSR liner service, which for decades transported hundreds of thousands of containers annually through Larnaca, making the port a key hub in the Eastern Mediterranean during the transformative era of containerisation.

His contribution was seen as fundamental to both the association’s course and the development of Cyprus’ shipping and port industry.

Regarded as a pioneer and respected figure in the industry, Ieropoulos also played an active role in politics, sport and culture in Cyprus, contributing to social initiatives and community life beyond shipping.

His funeral will take place on Thursday, September 25, at 1 pm at the church of Saint Nicholas in Limassol. The family has requested donations to the Red Cross – Limassol Branch and the ‘Americos Argyriou’ Preventive Pediatrics Centre in lieu of wreaths.