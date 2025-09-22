Deputy minister highlights Cyprus’ role in global shipping relations

Deputy Shipping Minister Marina Hadjimanolis on Monday said that the welfare of seafarers is at the top of the ministry’s priorities.

She explained that during the Cypriot Presidency of the Council of the European Union, a declaration on seafarers’ training and the promotion and strengthening of women’s inclusion in the maritime industry is expected to be adopted.

Hadjimanolis’ comments were delivered during a welcoming speech at the the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF) Worldwide Inspectors Seminar, taking place in Limassol.

She said that more than 150 inspectors, working in over 100 ports around the world, are taking part in the seminar to implement collective agreements and defend seafarers’ rights.

In her speech, the Deputy Minister said that hosting this meeting for Cyprus, “a maritime state with a long tradition at sea, is not only an honour but also a strong reminder of the central role seafarers play in our daily lives”.

She added that “the common goal and shared vision is the protection of rights and the welfare of seafarers who keep the world moving, playing a decisive role in global economies and in shaping a sustainable future for shipping”.

Highlighting that Cypriot seafarers constitute the backbone and a fundamental pillar of global shipping, Hadjimanolis said that “the ministry places their welfare at the top of its priorities“.

At the same time, she pointed out that the rapid green, digital, and energy transition requires the development of a new skills framework for maritime professionals, and there is a substantial need for upgrading and retraining.

“As shipping undergoes rapid technological changes, a highly trained and educated workforce is no longer just an advantage, it is a necessity for maintaining leadership and competitiveness,” she said.

“For Cyprus, human capital is the anchor of our resilience and the driving force of our development,” she added.

She went on to emphasise the need for collaboration and collective action to address common challenges and underlined that Cyprus plays an active role in international maritime relations.

Moreover, the Deputy Minister said that the ministry is working closely with the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), the International Labour Organisation, European institutions, and other organisations to tackle common challenges.

She further stressed the strategic role of Cyprus in the global maritime environment as a crossroads of Europe, Asia, and Africa, and as a leading shipping centre, with a strong and transparent regulatory framework, a competitive tonnage tax system approved by the EU, and a focus on quality and safety.

Among other points, Hadjimanolis reminded that Cyprus will assume the Presidency of the Council of the EU in the first half of 2026 and stated that “shipping will be among the priorities“.

She added that “the competitiveness of the shipping industry is expected to be a key issue“.

In this context, Hadjimanolis stated that Cyprus will host an informal ministerial meeting on shipping matters scheduled for April 2026, where a declaration on seafarers’ training and the promotion and strengthening of women’s inclusion in the maritime industry is expected to be adopted”.

“Through this declaration, Cyprus intends to underline the EU’s leading position in promoting a sustainable and inclusive maritime workforce, strengthening a more resilient and future-ready shipping sector,” she said.

What is more, the Cypriot minister said that “Cypriot shipping is committed to quality, excellence, and reliability“.

She further stressed “the need for unity and solidarity for a resilient, fair, safe, and sustainable maritime future“.

She also invited everyone to attend the Maritime Cyprus 2025 conference, which will be held from October 6 until October 8 in Limassol.