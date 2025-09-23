Cyprus now has a total of 7,018 hectares of agricultural land officially classified as organic, the agriculture ministry said on Monday.

In total, 10,994 hectares of farmland were recorded in 2024.

The island had 1,669 producers registered under the organic farming certification system last year, with 1,462 actively involved in primary agricultural production.

In addition, 57 livestock units were registered, including cattle, sheep and goats, poultry, and beekeeping.

The announcement coincides with the European Day of Organic Production, observed on September 23.

In Cyprus, the European Day has been extended into a week-long celebration from Tuesday to September 30, to inform the public about the European organic logo, which guarantees product quality and safety and strengthens consumer confidence.

For 2025, the agriculture department, in collaboration with the education ministry, is organising a nationwide school poster competition under the theme: Organic Farming – Nature’s Harmony on Your Plate.

In October, a seminar on organic livestock farming will take place, aiming to share best practices to improve sustainability and product quality.

The European Day of Organic Production was established in 2021 by the European Parliament, European Commission and Council of the European Union.

It promotes awareness of organic products and sustainable farming, and monitors progress towards the EU target of 25 per cent of agricultural land under organic production by 2030.