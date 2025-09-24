Applications have opened for land owners in the Akamas who do not develop and are entitled to a subsidy, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday.

They will be able to apply for the annual subsidy between October 1 and October 31, continuing a scheme introduced in 2024.

The annual subsidy, provided for in the Akamas local plan, offers up to €6,600 per beneficiary, with a total budget of €25 million budget for 2024-2028.

“The aim is to reward owners who maintain their plots in a natural state, contributing to the preservation of the landscape and the protection of the unique biodiversity of the area, ensuring a sustainable and environmentally balanced future for Akamas,” the agriculture ministry said.

Eligible applicants include individuals and companies owning private plots within the Akamas local plan boundaries, covering approximately 93,460 decares across urban protection, agricultural, and livestock zones.

Land must be preserved naturally, with existing agricultural activities allowed to continue. Fencing or any alterations disrupting the natural condition are prohibited. Plots with illegal activities or developments are excluded.

The measure was part of the pre-election commitments of President Nikos Christodoulides and is one of 11 measures being promoted within the framework of the Akamas local plan.

The measure aims to maintain a balance between development and environmental management of the area.

Applications must be submitted via the electronic platform www.support-akamas.com using a CYlogin account.

