Britain’s competition regulator has secured commitments from Ticketmaster to ensure customers are fully informed about prices after complaints about the sale of tickets for British band Oasis’s tour in the summer, the watchdog said on Thursday.

Thousands of fans waited for hours online to get their hands on tickets for Oasis’s reunion shows, only to find prices had jumped by the time they got to the front of the queue.

“The changes we’ve secured will give fans more information about prices and clear descriptions of exactly what they are getting for their money,” Competition and Markets Authority Chief Executive Sarah Cardell said.

“If Ticketmaster fails to deliver on these changes, we won’t hesitate to take further action.”

The commitments from Ticketmaster, owned by Live Nation LYV.N, were provided voluntarily and without any admission of wrongdoing or liability, the CMA said.

It said it had not found any evidence that Ticketmaster used algorithmic pricing during the Oasis sale – with ticket prices adjusted in real time according to changing conditions like high demand – despite many fans believing that to be the case.

Ticketmaster said it welcomed the CMA’s confirmation that there was no dynamic pricing, no unfair practices and no breach of consumer law.

“To further improve the customer experience, we’ve voluntarily committed to clearer communication about ticket prices in queues,” the company said in a statement.

“This builds on our capped resale, strong bot protection, and clear pricing displays — and we encourage the CMA to hold the entire industry to these same standards.”