Two people were arrested in Emba on Wednesday night for drug possession and trafficking after police found packaged cannabis and cocaine, precision scales and €450 in cash.

Shortly before 8pm on Wednesday, during a coordinated police operation, officers stopped a 34-year-old man walking towards a parked car in Paphos.

An 18-year-old passenger threw a nylon bag containing 0.5g of cannabis out the car window and tried to flee but was caught by police officers.

A search of the vehicle uncovered 52g of cannabis between the seats and a metal grinder with cannabis residue in the driver’s door.

The 34-year-old was found carrying two nylon bags with a total of 10g of cannabis, precision scales with cannabis residue, a metal smoking utensil, a half-smoked cannabis cigarette mixed with tobacco, a metal grinder and €285.

The 18-year-old had a nylon bag containing 15g of white powder believed to be cocaine, precision scales and €165.

Both suspects were arrested and taken into custody for illegal drug possession with intent to supply and money laundering.

Paphos police continue their investigation.