Bitcoin often sets the tone for the market, but it does not always lead every phase. When price stalls near major levels, large investors start scanning for better risk and reward setups. Market commentators suggest this is exactly what tends to happen late in strong runs. Capital rotates away from crowded trades and into lower-cost cryptocurrencies with clearer growth paths. With Bitcoin hovering near resistance, attention is now shifting toward one emerging DeFi project. That project is Mutuum Finance (MUTM).

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin is currently trading around $87,500 with a market cap of roughly $1.75T. It remains the largest and most secure cryptocurrency, but size changes the upside equation.

Crypto charts show heavy resistance building toward the $100K level. Breaking that zone would require massive new capital inflows. Even if Bitcoin reaches $100K, the upside multiple from current levels is limited. A move from $87,500 to $100K is meaningful, but it is not transformative for large portfolios.

This is why many BTC whales are now asking a different question. Instead of focusing only on Bitcoin, they are looking for what crypto to buy now that still trades at a lower price and can respond faster to new demand. That search often leads to early-stage DeFi projects with real products.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance is a DeFi cryptocurrency focused on lending and borrowing. It is designed to generate activity regardless of market direction.

On the peer-to-contract side, users supply assets into liquidity pools and receive mtTokens. These mtTokens represent their share of the pool and earn APY from borrower interest. For example, if a user supplies $10,000 worth of ETH into a pool earning 6% APY, the mtTokens increase in value over time as interest accrues.

On the peer-to-peer side, borrowers take loans directly against collateral. They can choose between variable rates that adjust with demand or stable rates for predictable costs. Loan-to-Value rules define how much can be borrowed. If collateral prices fall too far, liquidations are triggered. Liquidators repay part of the debt and receive discounted collateral, which helps keep the protocol balanced.

Presale progress and participation signals

Interest in Mutuum Finance has translated into strong early participation. The project has raised $19.5M, attracted 18,700 holders, and sold 820M tokens so far. From the total 4B MUTM supply, 45.5%, or about 1.82B tokens, are allocated to the presale.

The token began at $0.01 and now trades near $0.04, marking 300% growth since the first phase. Market commentators suggest this steady progression reflects confidence building over time rather than short-term trading.

Security has been treated seriously. Mutuum Finance holds a 90/100 CertiK Token Scan score, and the Halborn Security audit has been completed, with final updates pending. In addition, the project runs a 24-hour leaderboard that rewards the top daily contributor with $500 in MUTM, encouraging consistent participation instead of one-time activity. These factors help explain why MUTM is increasingly mentioned in discussions about the potential best crypto to invest in as capital rotates.

V1 launch, stablecoins, and rising demand

According to official X statements, Mutuum Finance is preparing V1 of its lending and borrowing protocol, with a beta planned on the Sepolia testnet. This will allow users to test the platform directly using ETH and USDT.

Stablecoins play a key role in this strategy. Lending with stablecoins reduces volatility for borrowers and lenders and helps maintain steady activity during uncertain markets. Many analysts believe stablecoin-based lending will remain one of the strongest drivers of DeFi growth over the next cycle.

Phase 6 of the presale sold out quickly, which market commentators see as a sign of rising demand. Faster phase completion often appears when larger wallets begin positioning early. Whale allocations at this stage suggest longer-term conviction rather than short-term trades.

Why BTC Whales are Rotating Now

Bitcoin whales tend to move early, not late. When upside becomes limited at scale, they look for assets that can respond faster to fresh capital. Mutuum Finance fits that profile.

MUTM offers early exposure to a protocol that is still forming its market value. Some analysts believe that if Mutuum Finance gains traction after its V1 launch, price growth could follow a steeper curve than large-cap assets.

In a bullish scenario, projections show that a 15x increase is possible over time if lending volume, user retention, and revenue expand together. This type of outcome depends on usage, not headlines.

With MUTM priced at $0.04, backed by audits, showing strong participation, and approaching a live beta, many BTC whales appear to be positioning ahead of broader awareness. As Bitcoin stalls near $88,000, this rotation explains why Mutuum Finance is increasingly viewed as a potential top crypto to buy now for investors targeting higher growth into the next market phase.

