Bank deposits in Cyprus rose by a net €44.3 million in August, according to the latest deposit and loan statistics published by the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) this week.

At the same time, the central bank reported that loans recorded a net decrease of €60.8m.

The CBC further stated that total deposits in August 2025 recorded a net increase of €44.3m, compared with a net decrease of €154.5m in July 2025.

The annual growth rate of total deposits reached 6 per cent in August, slightly down from 6.5 per cent in July.

Furthermore, the total balance of deposits reached €56.5 billion by the end of August 2025.

Deposits of Cyprus residents increased by €133.6m during the month.

Household deposits rose by €46.5m, while deposits of non-financial corporations increased by €152.7m.

Other domestic sectors, however, saw an overall decline in deposits of €65.7m.

Meanwhile, total loans in August 2025 recorded a net decrease of €60.8m, reversing the net increase of €74.9m observed in July.

The annual growth rate of total loans remained steady at 7.2 per cent, unchanged from July 2025.

The total balance of loans fell to €26.4bn by the end of August 2025.

Loans to Cyprus residents recorded a decrease of €69.9m over the month.

Household loans declined by €15.5m, loans to non-financial corporations fell by €48.6m, while loans from other domestic sectors fell by a total of €5.8m.