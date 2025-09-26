Petroleum product sales in Cyprus fell by 1 per cent in August 2025 compared to the same month last year, reaching 123,378 tonnes, according to the statistical service (Cystat).

The decline was mainly driven by sharp drops in heavy and light fuel oil, which fell by 100 per cent and 70.6 per cent respectively.

Asphalt sales were also lower, down by 11.5 per cent, along with liquefied petroleum gases (-4.2 per cent), road diesel (-1.8 per cent), heating gasoil (-1.7 per cent) and motor gasoline (-0.1 per cent).

By contrast, marine gasoil provisions rose by 41.4 per cent year-on-year, while aviation kerosene climbed 12.8 per cent.

Sales from filling stations slipped by 1.1 per cent in August to 54,605 tonnes, weighed down by weaker demand for motor gasoline and road diesel.

On a monthly basis, total sales of petroleum products dropped by 14.8 per cent compared with July.

Marine gasoil provisions decreased by 35.2 per cent, road diesel by 20.2 per cent and motor gasoline by 8.7 per cent.

Aviation kerosene, however, posted a marginal increase of 1.5 per cent.

Petroleum product stocks at the end of August fell by 9.6 per cent compared with the previous month.

Finally, sales in the first eight months of 2025 rose by 3.8 per cent year-on-year, reaching 993,548 tonnes.