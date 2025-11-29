Drought has severely damaged Cyprus’ forests, with 40 per cent of the trees in the cedar valley having already dried up, according to forestry department director, Savvas Ezekiel.

Addressing the crisis on CyBC radio on Friday, he warned that the situation is unprecedented and threatens the island’s oldest forests.

Forestry department assessments show that mature cedars and pines are dying after consecutive years of minimal rainfall.

While young saplings can collapse within weeks without water during heatwaves, large trees, though more resilient, weaken after consecutive dry years.

Ezekiel said that if Cyprus experiences another dry winter, “we will lose many centuries-old trees,” adding that prolonged drought would affect forests throughout the island.

According to departmental figures, Cyprus has not seen a drought of this level since 2008.

Significant losses have been recorded in areas such as Kakomalis and Machairas, where Turkish pine (Pinus brutia) and the endemic golden oak (Quercus alnifolia) species are drying rapidly.

In Akamas, drying Jerusalem pine trees (Pinus halepensis) have been documented deeper in the forest, while the more humid coastal edges have so far been spared.

Troodos’ high-altitude black pine (Pinus nigra) remains stable for now thanks to cooler temperatures and humidity, and Cape Greco forests are also holding due to their coastal microclimate.

Ezekiel further highlighted that the drought had affected natural springs and reduced river flow, leaving birds and other wildlife without access to water.

He warned of severe risks of more fires due to the large amounts of dry biomass accumulating across forest areas, saying that when everything is dry “there is nowhere for a fire to stop.”

To reduce the fuel load and support mountain households, the forestry department will issue a circular next week increasing annual firewood allowances.

High-altitude communities will see their quota rise from 10 to 12 cubic metres per family, while lower-altitude communities will see an increase from 4 to 5 cubic metres.

Former Green Party leader, Charalambos Theopemptou, said the drying of olives, carobs and pines is consistent with scientific data showing that repeated drought is the leading cause of mass tree mortality in ecosystems.

Water Development Department (WDD) official, Giorgos Kazantzis, said Cyprus cannot easily replenish natural water sources and must continue its reliance on dams and desalination.

He added that artificial rain, or cloud seeding technology, is unlikely to gain fruition in Cyprus due to difficulty steering clouds and the associated risks of hail or flooding.