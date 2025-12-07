A car was abandoned in the middle of a road after a fight broke out between what the police on Sunday described as “unidentified individuals” in the Famagusta district village of Liopetri.

Famagusta district police press spokesman Andreas Constantinou said the police had been informed about the incident at around 4pm on Saturday, and that those involved in the fight left the scene before the police arrived.

He said the car had been “damaged”, and that the police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.