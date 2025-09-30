A vehicle was completely destroyed in a fire that broke out in the early hours of Tuesday in Limassol, police said.

At around 3.50am, police received a report about a fire in a car belonging to a 31-year-old man, parked outside his home. Police officers and firefighters arrived at the scene and extinguished the flames.

The 31-year-old’s car was destroyed, while a second vehicle, owned by a 25-year-old woman and parked nearby, also sustained fire damage.

Police are continuing investigations to determine the cause of the fire.