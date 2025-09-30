President Nikos Christodoulides will travel to Copenhagen on Wednesday for a three-day visit that will include meetings with Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, participation in the informal European Council, and the European Political Community (EPC) summit.

On Wednesday afternoon he will join council discussions on EU security and defence, followed by a debate on the situation in Ukraine.

In the evening, he will attend a dinner hosted by the Danish royal couple in honour of EPC leaders.

On Thursday, Christodoulides will take part in the EPC plenary session and a debate on economic security.

He will then hold bilateral meetings with Switzerland’s President Karin Keller-Sutter, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Moldova’s President Maia Sandu and Monaco’s Prince Albert II.

The visit will conclude on the morning of Friday with a private meeting between Christodoulides and Prime Minister Frederiksen, followed by expanded talks between their delegations.

He will be accompanied by Deputy Minister for European Affairs Marilena Raouna, director of his press office Victor Papadopoulos and other officials.