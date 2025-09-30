The Come and Exercise Together initiative organised by the education ministry as part of European Mobility Week took place on Tuesday outside the ministry.

“This action serves as a short break from employee’s duties, so that they could return fully energised to the daily work routine,” Education Minister Athena Michaelidou said.

“At the same time, this break functions as a small stimulus for adopting exercise as a way of life,” she added.

The education ministry encourages the participation of school units of all levels in the European campaigns #Be Active and #ESSD, which promote wellbeing.

“Exercise makes us healthier and more productive, and that is why the ministry actively participates every year in an effort to empower our youth,” she said.