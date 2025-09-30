Tuesday’s weather is expected to be mostly warm and clear across most of the island, with temperatures set to rise to 31 degrees Celsius inland, 29 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and 23 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies will remain clear, with temperatures set to drop to 19 degrees Celsius inland, 21 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and 14 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

The weather is set to turn from Wednesday, with increased cloud cover in parts and an increased possibility of isolated rain, though temperatures are expected to remain stable.