A 44-year-old woman has filed a complaint to the police saying she had her house burgled by a man who was wearing sunglasses and a hat who had earlier knocked on her front door.

The woman called the police at around 6.40pm on Monday, saying that she had heard a knock at the front door of her apartment and gone to open it, being greeted by an “unknown man” wearing sunglasses and a hat.

She said he then entered her apartment, and that he was holding a knife at the time.

Then, she said, he “beat and threatened” her, before taking a box containing “a number of pieces of jewellery as well as a large amount of money in various banknotes”.

She said he then “fled in a car which was waiting for him” and “in which two other people were riding”.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.