A 78-year-old man in Paphos has reported losing more than €64,000 in an online fraud case, police said on Wednesday.

According to the complaint filed with the Paphos CID’s financial crime investigation office, the man was approached in August through a social media platform by an unknown individual who sent him a friend request, which he accepted.

Subsequent communication took place through written messages, during which the unknown person allegedly used various pretexts to convince the pensioner to transfer money.

In September, the man sent more than €64,000 via bank transfers to 16 accounts in several different countries.

In light of this latest report, the police issued a renewed warning to the public about the risks of engaging in online conversations with strangers, saying people should “avoid sending money or sharing personal information with individuals or accounts they cannot verify.”