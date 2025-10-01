President Nikos Christodoulides on Wednesday attended the annual military parade in Nicosia marking the 65th anniversary of the Republic’s independence, stressing that Cyprus has an obligation to strengthen its power “through actions, not words,” in pursuit of reunification.

Speaking after the parade on Iosif Hadjiiosif avenue, the president outlined the day’s commemorations, which began at the imprisoned graves (a set of graves in a small cemetery located in the central prison of Nicosia, where 13 Eoka fighters were hanged), where the president laid a wreath to honour those who gave their lives for Cyprus, followed by tributes at the presidential palace to the Republic’s first president, Archbishop Makarios, and at the democracy and resistance monument to those who fought in the intercommunal conflicts of 1963, 1967 and 1974.

President Christodoulides attends the memorial service and lays a wreath at the imprisoned graves

“Today we honour all those who defended and continue to defend the Republic of Cyprus, which, despite a devastating blow in its infancy, has survived and evolved into a member state of the European Union,” Christodoulides said.

“Our daily duty is to further strengthen the Republic and to achieve our ultimate goal: the liberation and reunification of our homeland.”

He underlined that this requires reinforcing all aspects of the country’s strength. “Domestically, we need a strong deterrent force, a robust economy, the rule of law, and determination to tackle corruption and any other challenges,”

“Internationally, we need an outward-looking foreign policy that shows Cyprus is part of the solutions to regional and global challenges, thus further upgrading our role,” he said.

Christodoulides congratulated all who took part in the parade, with particular reference to the National Guard.

“Its deterrent power begins first and foremost with its personnel, and we are constantly working to upgrade it,” he noted, adding that new defence equipment programmes have recently been acquired, with more to come through EU instruments and strategic partnerships, including with the United States.

Asked about the participation of Greek fighter jets in the parade, the president said their presence sent “a clear message of the common struggle of Cyprus and Greece, above all for liberation and reunification, but also that both countries, as EU member states and regional actors, are pillars of security and stability.”

(Photo: Christos Theodorides)

The parade was attended by political, religious and military leaders.

The Greek government was represented by Deputy Defence Minister Thanasis Davakis and the President of the Greek parliament, Nikitas Kaklamanis.