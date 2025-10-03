Vegan dinner choices

Indian Potato Kofta with Curry Sauce

3 medium-size white potatoes

1 large sweet potato

200g firm tofu

1/2 cup of corn starch

2 tablespoons of chopped coriander

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

Pinch of salt

3 tablespoons of olive oil

For curry sauce

1 large onion, chopped

1/4 cup of cashew nuts

2 chopped cloves of garlic

2cm chunk of chopped ginger

1 teaspoon of turmeric

1/2 teaspoon of ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon of salt

1 can of coconut milk

To make the kofta: Boil all potatoes and mash them together (without the skins), add all ingredients except for oil and form into patties.

Brush patties with olive oil.

Bake in 160 oven for 25 minutes.

To make the sauce, sauté onion and garlic.

Add the rest of the ingredients.

Bring to boil and simmer for five minutes.

Blend till smooth.

Pour over kofta patties and serve.

Soya Mince Spicy Tacos

1 cup of hydrated ground soya mince

1 ripe avocado, mashed

1 cucumber, diced

2 tablespoons of sweetcorn

1 small red onion, diced

1/2 teaspoon of chili flakes

Dash of sriracha sauce

1/4 teaspoon of black pepper

1/4 teaspoon of iodized salt (or to taste)

Mix all together in a bowl.

Line taco shells with Romaine lettuce leaves.

Fill with mixture.

Serve cold and enjoy.

Ultimate Chocolate Shake

One very large overripe banana

1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon

4 dates (soaked for ten minutes in warm water)

2 teaspoons of chia seed (soaked with dates)

1 teaspoon of sesame seeds

4 heaped teaspoons of cocoa powder

1 glass of vanilla soya milk

1 glass of almond milk

Soak dates and seeds together for ten minutes.

Add all other ingredients and blend.

Enjoy cold!

Oil Free Salad Dressing

1 tablespoon of dark soya sauce

1 tablespoon of ready tahini

Juice of one large lemon

1/2 teaspoon of Himalayan salt

1 tablespoon of warm water

1 teaspoon of dried garlic flakes

1 teaspoon of rosemary

1 teaspoon of oregano

Mix all together in a closed jar and pour over salad

