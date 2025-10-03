Roadworks will be carried out on motorways as of October 6, closing lanes at times and diverting traffic and the public works department urged motorists on Friday to follow signs and police instructions.

From October 6 to 9, pruning and cleaning works will be carried out in the rainwater drainage median strip of the junction of the Nicosia-Limassol and Kofinou-Larnaca motorways, from the Athienou exit till the Rizoelia roundabout.

The works will start at 8.30am and will end by 2.30pm every day.

During the works, the hard shoulder and one lane will be closed, and traffic will be directed to the rest of the motorway.

From October 6 to 8, overnight road surface maintenance works will be carried out on the Nicosia-Larnaca motorway from the Athienou exit till the Rizoelia roundabout.

The works will start at 8pm and end at 5.30am the next morning.

During those times, both lanes towards Larnaca will be closed to traffic for about 3km and traffic will be diverted to the opposite side of the road, which will serve two-way traffic.

The Athienou exit will remain closed to traffic and motorists are advised to follow the signs and use the previous exit at Lymbia.

Furthermore, on October 6, from 5pm till 7pm, the part of the junction of the Nicosia ring-road towards the Tseri industrial area will be closed due to a scheduled event.

Traffic to and from the Tseri industrial area will be diverted through a nearby junction to the Chalepianies-Tseri road.