A 47-year-old Israeli citizen, Alexei Karzhgor, has been arrested in Cyprus after an international arrest warrant was issued against him by Russia, a police spokesman told the Cyprus News Agency on Sunday, confirming a report in Israel’s Yediot Achronot.

According to CNA, he was arrested on Saturday at Larnaca port and on Monday will appear before Larnaca District Court to begin the process of his extradition to the Russian authorities.

The report said Karzhgor’s arrest warrant related to “an old case of hijacking a cargo ship in the Baltic Sea”.

According to Yediot Achronot, Karzhgor arrived in Cyprus by ship and was unaware that an international arrest warrant was pending against him.

Karzhgor had previously been arrested in connection with the case and was released on bail in 2009 but escaped.