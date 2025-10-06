Cyprus continues to grow as a reliable international shipping centre

Cyprus’ shipping sector remains a cornerstone of the national economy, according to the president of the Cyprus Shipping Chamber (CSC) Andreas Neophytou.

Neophytou’s comments were delivered during a reception hosted by the chamber on Sunday, ahead of the Maritime Cyprus 2025 international conference.

An announcement from the chamber said the event brought together more than 800 guests, “underscoring the chamber’s prestige and the respect it commands both locally and internationally”.

Among those attending were ministers, members of parliament, diplomats, senior government officials, representatives of professional organisations, and top executives from the Cypriot and global shipping industry.

In his address, Neophytou welcomed attendees and highlighted the vital role of Cyprus’ shipping industry for the economy and global trade.

He said that the sector continues to underpin the national economy, supporting international trade, enhancing other areas of economic activity, and ensuring the steady flow of essential goods worldwide.

He added that “despite international challenges, Cyprus’ shipping sector continues to grow, maintaining a strong commercial fleet and a reputation for excellence in ship ownership, ship management, and maritime services”.

Neophytou stated that “Cyprus has now established itself as a reliable international shipping hub, reflected in the more than 200 shipowning, management, and maritime companies based in the country, servicing over 2,800 vessels with around 80,000 seafarers at sea at any given time”.

He also said that “the prestige and international recognition enjoyed by the Maritime Cyprus conference are tangible proof of this trust and success”.

The announcement also mentioned that the Cyprus Shipping Chamber has “consistently supported the Maritime Cyprus conference since its first edition in 1989, the same year the chamber was founded, contributing significantly to its success and global reputation”.

What is more, Neophytou said the successful reception “marked the start of a week of substantive dialogue, collaboration, and exchange of ideas as part of the Maritime Cyprus conference, which again this year brings together leading figures and organisations from the global shipping sector”.

He concluded by saying that the conference “continues to highlight Cyprus’ strategic importance on the global maritime map“.