With a vision for a cleaner Cyprus, Henkel Consumer Brands, in collaboration with Alphamega Hypermarkets, carried out two important clean-up initiatives on September 29, 2025, as part of the Dixan programme “Clean Deeply, Clean at Source”. The activities took place at Lady’s Mile Beach in Limassol, where specialised divers cleaned the seabed, while volunteer employees from both companies cleared litter from the beach.

More specifically, the professional diving team took action with the aim of removing waste that had accumulated on the seabed, such as nets and plastics polluting the sea and releasing microplastics.

At the same time, under the slogan “Together, Cleaner”, around 30 volunteers from Henkel and Alphamega, together with Tasos Tryfonos, collected waste from the beach and the surrounding habitat. In total, approximately four tonnes of rubbish were gathered.

The two initiatives were carried out with the support and coordination of the non-profit organisation Enalia Physis and with the assistance of Limassol Municipality. Representatives of the organisation guided the volunteers, and together they contributed to the collection of waste.

Enalia Physis included this specific clean-up in the European Union’s #EUBeachCleanup 2025 campaign, thereby giving the initiative particular visibility and prestige. The results will be published on the EU’s official platform, highlighting the contribution of Cyprus and the participating partners at a Europe-wide level.

“We are delighted to be in Cyprus today as part of Dixan’s environmental programme ‘Clean Deeply, Clean at Source’,” noted Thanos Kaloudiotis, Sustainability & Media Manager at Henkel Consumer Brands GR&CY.

“For six consecutive years in Cyprus, the programme has organised underwater clean-ups, retrieving waste from the seabed. Today is a very important day, as we are also undertaking a voluntary clean-up of the natural environment above water. Specifically, volunteers from Henkel and Alphamega Hypermarkets joined forces to remove a significant amount of waste from Lady’s Mile Beach.

“At the same time, with the support of the Enalia Physis organisation, specialised divers carried out a seabed clean-up. Our message is simple and clear: ‘Together, Cleaner’, because only by joining forces can we achieve a cleaner world for ourselves and our children.”

In turn, Ioanna Pantopoli, Alphamega Marketing Executive, also expressed appreciation for the initiative. “We are particularly pleased to be here with our partners and volunteers from Henkel, taking part in Dixan’s ‘Clean Deeply, Clean at Source’ initiative,” she stated.

“Within the framework of our Corporate Social Responsibility programme, Alphamega Hypermarkets consistently organises and participates in actions that contribute to cleanliness and environmental protection, with the aim of safeguarding our great home – our Cyprus.

“We are committed to continuing in the future with the same determination towards a cleaner Cyprus. We warmly thank Henkel for our excellent and long-standing collaboration, as well as Enalia Physis and the specialised divers for their crucial contribution to achieving our objectives.”