Cyprus business & economy wrap-up from the day before

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) welcomed Cyprus’ assumption of the Presidency of the Council of the European Union on January 1.

In its statement, Keve explained that the role is both a national responsibility and a strategic opportunity for the country at a time of major economic and geopolitical challenges across Europe.

“With the assumption of the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, Keve expresses its warm congratulations to the government and the Cypriot state for undertaking the Presidency of the Council of the European Union,” the chamber said.

“This Presidency constitutes an important national responsibility but also a substantial opportunity for Cyprus to actively contribute to shaping European policies, during a period of increased challenges but also major transformations for the European economy, competitiveness and social cohesion,” the chamber added.

The Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) on Friday reported that bank deposits and loans increased in Cyprus in November 2025, reflecting continued growth in household savings and credit despite a slowdown compared with October.

According to figures published by the CBC, total loans recorded a net increase of €71.5 million in November 2025 compared with the previous month, mainly driven by lending to households.

The data showed that €50.3m of the increase in loans was linked to household borrowing, highlighting sustained demand for consumer and housing finance.

Total deposits, meanwhile, posted a net increase of €330.8m in November 2025, although this was lower than the €412.3m rise recorded in October 2025.

Employers across Cyprus have until January 16, 2026 to express interest in hosting students from the second grade of lyceum as part of the reintroduced work week (job shadowing) during the 2025–2026 school year, an initiative aimed at strengthening links between education and the labour market.

In an announcement, the Ministry of Education, Sports and Youth said the programme will be implemented by the directorate of secondary general education, within the framework of the government’s Governance 2025 planning and the ministry’s Annual Action Plan for 2025–2026.

The intervention falls under Strategic Objective 1, which focuses on student-centred educational policies.

The measure revives the institution of the work week, providing for the planning and implementation of a structured job-shadowing experience for second-year lyceum students.

Cyprus’ Index of Industrial Output Prices remained stable year on year in November 2025, according to a report from the state statistical service (Cystat).

The index reached 122.1 units in November 2025, based on 2021 as the base year set at 100 units. This marked a decrease of 0.7 per cent compared to October 2025.

Compared with the corresponding month of the previous year, the index showed no change.

For the period from January to November 2025, the index recorded a decrease of 0.3 per cent compared with the same period of 2024.

On a monthly basis, mining and quarrying prices remained stable in November 2025 compared to October 2025.

Cyprus’ retail trade continued to expand in November 2025, supported by solid consumer demand across most categories, according to figures released on Friday by the Statistical Service (Cystat).

The Turnover Value Index of retail trade, excluding motor vehicles, rose by 4.6 per cent compared with November 2024, while the Turnover Volume Index increased by 7.6 per cent.

Using 2021 as the base year, the aggregated value index reached 145.4 and the volume index 132.1 .

Over the January–November period, retail trade recorded cumulative growth of 6.2 per cent in value terms and 7.8 per cent in volume compared with the same period a year earlier.

Among individual categories, food, beverages and tobacco in specialised stores delivered the strongest annual performance, with value jumping 17.4 per cent to 162.9 and volume surging 22.5 per cent to 136.4.

Cyprus was the leading EU base for firms providing cross-border investment services to retail clients during 2024, according to the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA).

This followed an analysis of the reported year, which was conducted with national regulators, in order to strengthen supervision and investor protection across the EU and EEA.

The study examined data from investment firms and credit institutions operating on a freedom to provide services basis across 30 EU and EEA jurisdictions, excluding domestic activity and branch-based operations.

ESMA said the review covered only firms serving more than 50 retail clients in a host member state, aiming to give regulators a clearer picture of cross-border risks, market concentration, and complaints under MiFID II.

The regulator reported that 370 firms provided cross-border investment services in 2024, serving around 10.5 million retail clients across the EU and EEA.

More than 100,000 people are expected to take part in multi-company training programmes approved by the Cyprus Human Resources Development Authority (Anad), which will be rolled out by vocational training centres during the first half of 2026.

The authority said the programmes are designed to strengthen skills across the workforce, with a focus on improving productivity, boosting competitiveness and enhancing the resilience of businesses.

Training will span all sectors of the economy and cover a broad range of professions.

Areas to be addressed include business management, new technologies and innovation, green and blue economy skills, renewable energy and energy efficiency, occupational safety and health, business continuity and the training of trainers.

Digital skills also feature prominently, ranging from basic competencies to more advanced fields such as artificial intelligence and robotics, alongside specialised training tailored to specific professions.

Cyprus’ revamped tax framework for businesses and individuals took effect on January 1, 2026, following the passage of the government’s tax reform package by parliament late last month.

The House plenary approved the reform on December 22, voting through five of the six bills submitted by the executive after amendments introduced during deliberations at the Parliamentary Finance and Budget Committee.

The legislation was published this week in the official gazette, according to a circular issued by the Employers and Industrialists Federation (Oev), formally clearing the way for implementation.

Oev said it had played an active role in shaping the final amendments, both during the public consultation phase and the article-by-article discussions in committee.

Its involvement, the federation noted, was guided by the objective of supporting the Cypriot economy through tax reform, strengthening business competitiveness and preserving the country’s appeal to foreign investors.

Among the most significant changes is the increase in corporate income tax to 15 per cent from 12.5 per cent.

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) has announced an intensive educational seminar titled From Salesperson to Sales Consultant: Creating Added Value for Every Customer.

The seminar will take place in Nicosia on February 3, 2026, and aims to equip professionals with the methodologies required to navigate a rapidly evolving market environment.

Hosted at the Keve building, the programme will run from 08:45 to 16:45 under the instruction of Michalis Maimaris, with all teaching conducted in Greek.

“The market environment is constantly evolving and thus the sales sector is changing,” according to a statement from the chamber highlighting the necessity of the training.

How a sale is carried out today is of greater importance than what product or service is being sold, the organisation noted when explaining the rationale behind the curriculum.