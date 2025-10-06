Cypriot beverage maker KEO Plc on Monday announced that its board of directors will convene later this month to examine, among other matters, the possibility of paying a dividend.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 9.30 a.m. on Thursday, October 30.

The announcement was made by the company, which trades on the regulated market of the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) under the code ΚΕΟ.

In September, KEO reported a net profit of €3.23 million for the first half of 2025, compared with €3.53 million in the same period of 2024.

The company said that its main activities remain unchanged, including the vinification of vine products, the production of beer and juices, and the bottling of natural mineral water for both domestic and international distribution.

KEO also continues to import and distribute beer, wine, spirits, juices, bottled water and canned food within the local market.

What is more, turnover for the first six months of 2025 reached €33.4m, compared with €35.47m in the same period of 2024, marking a decrease of 5.84 per cent.

The company attributed this decline to the completion of a one-off export agreement that boosted sales during the first half of 2024.

Gross profit for the first half of 2025 amounted to €11.31m, slightly lower than €11.85m in 2024, while the gross profit margin rose to 33.9 per cent from 33.4 per cent.

Profit from operations reached €2.93m, compared with €3.49m a year earlier, with the company citing lower turnover as the reason for the decline.

Profit before tax stood at €3.64m, compared with €4.11m in the previous year, while taxation expenses decreased to €414,000 from €579,000.

KEO confirmed that there were no significant events or transactions that affected its financial condition during the reporting period other than normal operations.

It also stated that major risks and uncertainties remain unchanged from those outlined in its 2024 annual report.