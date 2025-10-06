An institution to acknowledge the physical and mental struggles of members of the army, named Fighters of Life was established by the defence ministry on Monday.

“The institution honours people who with determination and mental strength turned their struggle into inspiration for all, especially in life-threatening situations,” the ministry said.

The title has been awarded to a member of the National Guard for his attitude towards painful personal health struggles, and the endurance he showed.

“Bravery is not limited to the battlefield but is a value which permeates every aspect of life,” the ministry said.

It concluded that the National Guard will continue to show support to those facing personal struggles.

Meanwhile, continued cooperation between Greece and Cyprus was stressed by the institution on Monday as current chief George Tsitsikostas, whose term is drawing to an end, met House president Annita Demetriou, who both underlined the continued allyship between the two countries.