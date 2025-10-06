The Trump administration will start mass layoffs of federal workers if President Donald Trump decides negotiations with congressional Democrats to end a partial government shutdown are “absolutely going nowhere,” a senior White House official said.

As the shutdown entered its fifth day, White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett told CNN’s “State of the Union” program he still saw a chance that Democrats would back down, averting a costly shutdown and federal employee layoffs that have been threatened by White House budget director Russell Vought.

“President Trump and Russ Vought are lining things up and getting ready to act if they have to, but hoping that they don’t,” Hassett said.

Later on Sunday, Trump was asked by reporters when the administration would begin laying off federal workers. Trump responded, without elaborating: “It’s taking place right now.”

The White House’s Office of Management and Budget, which has played a key role in Trump’s campaign to sharply scale back the size of the federal government, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

NO SIGN OF TALKS

No tangible signs of negotiations have emerged between congressional leaders since Trump met with them last week. The shutdown began on October 1, the start of federal fiscal 2026, after Senate Democrats rejected a short-term funding measure that would keep federal agencies open through November 21.

“They’ve refused to talk with us,” Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer told CBS’ “Face the Nation” program, saying the impasse could be solved only by further talks between Trump and the four congressional leaders.

Democrats are demanding a permanent extension of enhanced premium tax credits to help Americans purchase private health insurance through the Affordable Care Act and assurances that the White House will not try to unilaterally cancel spending agreed to in any deal.

How it affects key economic data publishing

The closure has shut off the flow of key economic data at a moment of uncertainty among policymakers and investors about the health of the U.S. job market, the trajectory of inflation and the strength of consumer spending and business investment.

The federal agencies responsible for indicators of U.S. economic activity, including the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Bureau of Economic Analysis and Census Bureau, have said they will suspend the collection and distribution of data in the event of a government shutdown. Those operations will resume once funding is restored.

Much of the data from private-sector sources, however, will continue to be issued, although some of those series rely in part on earlier government reports and will also cease publication during the shutdown.

Following is calendar of economic reports that had been scheduled to be issued in the coming days, noting which releases will be suspended should the shutdown still be in effect and which will continue to be issued.

Release dateRelease time (U.S. ET)IndicatorIndicator sourceWill publish?
October 61000Employment Trends IndexConference BoardNo
October 70830International tradeBureau of Economic Analysis/Census BureauNo
October 70855Redbook IndexRedbook ResearchYes
October 71500Consumer CreditFederal ReserveYes
October 80700MBA mortgage market indexMortgage Bankers AssociationYes
October 81400Minutes of Federal Open Market Committee meetingFederal ReserveYes
October 90830Jobless benefits claimsLabor Department’s Employment and Training AdministrationNo
October 91000Wholesale sales and revision to wholesale inventoriesCensus BureauNo
October 101000Consumer sentiment indexUniversity of Michigan Surveys of ConsumersYes
October 10-17 (TBD)1400Monthly budget statementTreasury Department’s Fiscal ServiceTBD
October 140600NFIB Business Optimism indexNational Federation for Independent BusinessYes
October 140855Redbook IndexRedbook ResearchYes
October 150700MBA mortgage market indexMortgage Bankers AssociationYes
October 150830New York Fed Empire State manufacturing indexNew York FedYes
October 150830Real earningsBureau of Labor StatisticsNo
October 150830Consumer Price IndexBureau of Labor StatisticsNo
October 151100Cleveland Fed median CPICleveland FedNo
October 160830Jobless benefits claimsLabor Department’s Employment and Training AdministrationNo
October 160830Producer Price IndexBureau of Labor StatisticsNo
October 160830Retail salesCensus BureauNo
October 160830Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing indexPhiladelphia FedYes
October 161000Business inventoriesCensus BureauNo
October 161000Home builder sentiment indexNational Association of Home BuildersYes
October 170830Housing starts and building permitsCensus BureauNo
October 170830Import and export pricesBureau of Labor StatisticsNo
October 170915Industrial productionFederal ReserveYes
October 171600Treasury International Capital System flowsTreasury DepartmentTBD
October 201000Leading indicatorsConference BoardNo
October 210855Redbook indexRedbook ResearchYes
October 220700MBA mortgage market indexMortgage Bankers AssociationYes
October 230830Jobless benefits claimsLabor Department’s Employment and Training AdministrationNo
October 230830National Activity IndexChicago FedYes
October 231000Existing home salesNational Association of RealtorsYes
October 231100Tenth District Manufacturing SurveyKansas City FedYes
October 24Approx. 0800Building Permit RevisionsCensus BureauNo
October 240945S&P Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers IndexS&P GlobalYes
October 241000Consumer Sentiment IndexUniversity of Michigan Survey of ConsumersYes
October 241000New single-family home salesCensus BureauNo

Senate Majority Leader John Thune has said he is willing to address Democrats’ concerns but that they must first agree to reopen the federal government.

Trump also expressed an interest in the healthcare question while emphasizing Republican interests in reforming the ACA, also known as Obamacare.

“We want to fix it so it works. Obamacare has been a disaster for the people, so we want to have it fixed so it works,” the president said.

SENATE VOTE MONDAY

Rank-and-file Senate Democrats and Republicans have held informal talks aimed at finding common ground on healthcare and other issues in hopes of reaching a deal to reopen the government.

Asked if the lawmakers are any closer to a deal, Democratic Senator Ruben Gallego told CNN: “At this point, no.”

On Monday, the Senate is due to vote for a fifth time on the stopgap funding bill that has already passed the Republican-controlled House of Representatives and on a Democratic alternative. Neither measure is expected to receive the 60 votes needed to advance.

With a 53-47-seat majority and one Republican opposed to the House funding bill, Republican leaders need at least eight Democrats to support the measure but have seen only three cross the aisle so far.

“It’s open up the government or else,” John Thune told the Fox News program “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“That’s really the choice that’s in front of them right now,” the South Dakota Republican said.