The Trump administration will start mass layoffs of federal workers if President Donald Trump decides negotiations with congressional Democrats to end a partial government shutdown are “absolutely going nowhere,” a senior White House official said.

As the shutdown entered its fifth day, White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett told CNN’s “State of the Union” program he still saw a chance that Democrats would back down, averting a costly shutdown and federal employee layoffs that have been threatened by White House budget director Russell Vought.

“President Trump and Russ Vought are lining things up and getting ready to act if they have to, but hoping that they don’t,” Hassett said.

Later on Sunday, Trump was asked by reporters when the administration would begin laying off federal workers. Trump responded, without elaborating: “It’s taking place right now.”

The White House’s Office of Management and Budget, which has played a key role in Trump’s campaign to sharply scale back the size of the federal government, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

NO SIGN OF TALKS

No tangible signs of negotiations have emerged between congressional leaders since Trump met with them last week. The shutdown began on October 1, the start of federal fiscal 2026, after Senate Democrats rejected a short-term funding measure that would keep federal agencies open through November 21.

“They’ve refused to talk with us,” Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer told CBS’ “Face the Nation” program, saying the impasse could be solved only by further talks between Trump and the four congressional leaders.

Democrats are demanding a permanent extension of enhanced premium tax credits to help Americans purchase private health insurance through the Affordable Care Act and assurances that the White House will not try to unilaterally cancel spending agreed to in any deal.

How it affects key economic data publishing The closure has shut off the flow of key economic data at a moment of uncertainty among policymakers and investors about the health of the U.S. job market, the trajectory of inflation and the strength of consumer spending and business investment. The federal agencies responsible for indicators of U.S. economic activity, including the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Bureau of Economic Analysis and Census Bureau, have said they will suspend the collection and distribution of data in the event of a government shutdown. Those operations will resume once funding is restored. Much of the data from private-sector sources, however, will continue to be issued, although some of those series rely in part on earlier government reports and will also cease publication during the shutdown. Following is calendar of economic reports that had been scheduled to be issued in the coming days, noting which releases will be suspended should the shutdown still be in effect and which will continue to be issued. Release date Release time (U.S. ET) Indicator Indicator source Will publish? October 6 1000 Employment Trends Index Conference Board No October 7 0830 International trade Bureau of Economic Analysis/Census Bureau No October 7 0855 Redbook Index Redbook Research Yes October 7 1500 Consumer Credit Federal Reserve Yes October 8 0700 MBA mortgage market index Mortgage Bankers Association Yes October 8 1400 Minutes of Federal Open Market Committee meeting Federal Reserve Yes October 9 0830 Jobless benefits claims Labor Department’s Employment and Training Administration No October 9 1000 Wholesale sales and revision to wholesale inventories Census Bureau No October 10 1000 Consumer sentiment index University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers Yes October 10-17 (TBD) 1400 Monthly budget statement Treasury Department’s Fiscal Service TBD October 14 0600 NFIB Business Optimism index National Federation for Independent Business Yes October 14 0855 Redbook Index Redbook Research Yes October 15 0700 MBA mortgage market index Mortgage Bankers Association Yes October 15 0830 New York Fed Empire State manufacturing index New York Fed Yes October 15 0830 Real earnings Bureau of Labor Statistics No October 15 0830 Consumer Price Index Bureau of Labor Statistics No October 15 1100 Cleveland Fed median CPI Cleveland Fed No October 16 0830 Jobless benefits claims Labor Department’s Employment and Training Administration No October 16 0830 Producer Price Index Bureau of Labor Statistics No October 16 0830 Retail sales Census Bureau No October 16 0830 Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing index Philadelphia Fed Yes October 16 1000 Business inventories Census Bureau No October 16 1000 Home builder sentiment index National Association of Home Builders Yes October 17 0830 Housing starts and building permits Census Bureau No October 17 0830 Import and export prices Bureau of Labor Statistics No October 17 0915 Industrial production Federal Reserve Yes October 17 1600 Treasury International Capital System flows Treasury Department TBD October 20 1000 Leading indicators Conference Board No October 21 0855 Redbook index Redbook Research Yes October 22 0700 MBA mortgage market index Mortgage Bankers Association Yes October 23 0830 Jobless benefits claims Labor Department’s Employment and Training Administration No October 23 0830 National Activity Index Chicago Fed Yes October 23 1000 Existing home sales National Association of Realtors Yes October 23 1100 Tenth District Manufacturing Survey Kansas City Fed Yes October 24 Approx. 0800 Building Permit Revisions Census Bureau No October 24 0945 S&P Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index S&P Global Yes October 24 1000 Consumer Sentiment Index University of Michigan Survey of Consumers Yes October 24 1000 New single-family home sales Census Bureau No

Senate Majority Leader John Thune has said he is willing to address Democrats’ concerns but that they must first agree to reopen the federal government.

Trump also expressed an interest in the healthcare question while emphasizing Republican interests in reforming the ACA, also known as Obamacare.

“We want to fix it so it works. Obamacare has been a disaster for the people, so we want to have it fixed so it works,” the president said.

SENATE VOTE MONDAY

Rank-and-file Senate Democrats and Republicans have held informal talks aimed at finding common ground on healthcare and other issues in hopes of reaching a deal to reopen the government.

Asked if the lawmakers are any closer to a deal, Democratic Senator Ruben Gallego told CNN: “At this point, no.”

On Monday, the Senate is due to vote for a fifth time on the stopgap funding bill that has already passed the Republican-controlled House of Representatives and on a Democratic alternative. Neither measure is expected to receive the 60 votes needed to advance.

With a 53-47-seat majority and one Republican opposed to the House funding bill, Republican leaders need at least eight Democrats to support the measure but have seen only three cross the aisle so far.

“It’s open up the government or else,” John Thune told the Fox News program “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“That’s really the choice that’s in front of them right now,” the South Dakota Republican said.