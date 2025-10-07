The bomb squad on Tuesday neutralised a grenade dating to the 1950s, discovered at an almost dried-up reservoir.
The extremely low water levels at the Xyliatos dam, in Nicosia district, led to the spotting of the grenade a day earlier.
Police said the defensive grenade dated to the 1950s – to the time of the Eoka liberation struggle.
Though rusted, the grenade was in a usable condition.
The bomb squad disposed of it via controlled detonation.
Due to the protracted drought, the Xyliatos dam now holds 2.5 per cent of storage capacity.
