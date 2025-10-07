Ten fast recharging stations for electric vehicles are set to be operational by the end of 2025, with a total budget exceeding €1 million, Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades said on Tuesday.

Funded through the Recovery and Resilience Fund (RRF), the stations will be installed at public sector sites including hospitals and museums to support the transition from fossil fuel vehicles to electric mobility.

Each station will have a 100-kW capacity and be able to charge two vehicles simultaneously. The total budget for the ten stations amounts to €1,040,000 including VAT.

Separately, a €100,000 fast charging station in Kato Pyrgos is expected to be ready by year-end as part of a ‘green community’ effort announced by President Nikos Christodoulides to revitalise the Tilyria area.

The station will be located in the parking lot of the Kato Pyrgos Fishing Shelter.

“There are also initiatives by private individuals aiming to provide additional fast charging stations for electric vehicles,” Vafeades told Stockwatch, adding that some isolated charging points are already operating at certain petrol stations.

He expects that as the number of electric vehicles grows, so will the supply of electricity from charging stations in the free market.

In implementing the plan, the Electromechanical Services Department signed a contract in November 2024 to supply, install, maintain and operate the stations for five years.

According to data obtained by StockWatch from the department, the ten fast charging stations will be installed in parking areas at Nicosia general hospital; in the Larnaca area near the mall and Larnaca general hospital; at the archaeological site of Choirokitia; the Famagusta hospital health centre; Limassol general hospital; Trimiklini church; Troodos general hospital in Kyperounta; Troodos Square; the Tombs of the Kings bus station in Paphos; and Polis Chrysochous bus station.