President Nikos Christodoulides held a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday evening – the first international call held upon Cyprus’ assumption of the Council of the European Union’s rotating presidency.

Christodoulides said that he and Zelenskiy had “discussed the latest developments in the efforts for a lasting and viable peace” following Zelenskiy’s meeting with United States President Donald Trump on Monday and ahead of other international meetings on the Ukraine war which are due to take place in the coming days.

“We also discussed the roadmap we set out for Ukraine during the Cyprus presidency. Supporting Ukraine will be a top priority of the Cyprus presidency,” he said, adding that Zelenskiy will be present for the opening ceremony of Cyprus’ six-month term in Nicosia on Wednesday.

Zelenskiy, meanwhile, said he had congratulated Christodoulides on the start of Cyprus’ six-month term, and that his country “counts on strong decisions that will strengthen Ukraine and all of Europe over the next six months”.

“It is important that Ukraine is among the key priorities during the Cypriot presidency. Ukraine’s membership in the European Union is one of the security guarantees for us, and for our part we are always doing everything necessary,” he said.

He added that he had shared with Christodoulides “the details of our contacts with American partners and the overall diplomatic situation”, and that “the work to achieve peace is practically around the clock”.

“I thank Cyprus and the entire Cypriot people for their support. I thank the president for such warm words about Ukrainians and Ukraine,” he said.

Later on Thursday night, he announced that a meeting of the “Coalition of the willing” – a group of over 30 countries which have pledged support for Ukraine – will take place in France on Tuesday.

Those countries include 24 European Union member states – all except Hungary, Malta, and Slovakia – as well as Australia, Canada, Iceland, Japan, New Zealand, Norway, Turkey, and the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, Cypriot government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said that Christodoulides “clearly reiterated the steadfast and enduring commitment of the Republic of Cyprus to supporting the Ukrainian people, the sovereignty, independence, and free will of Ukraine”.

“That stance stems from the same values and principles which guide the Republic of Cyprus, which itself is experiencing the tragic consequences of illegal invasion and ongoing occupation,” he said.

The call comes after Christodoulides had at last month’s European Council summit said that the EU must “confront” countries which attempt to help Russia evade sanctions placed on it as a result of its invasion of Ukraine.

The EU unveiled its most recent round of sanctions against Russia – its 19th since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022 – in October, with those sanctions including a full ban on imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG), which will come into effect on January 1, 2027, for long-term contracts and “within six months” for short-term contracts.

This sanction may prove to be a boon for Cyprus, which expects to be able to export its own LNG to Europe via Egypt in 2027.

European energy commissioner Dan Jorgensen at the time described the ban on Russian LNG as “an unprecedented move that the EU makes in unity and full solidarity with Ukraine”.

“It will deal a major blow to Putin’s war machine and sustain peace efforts for Kyiv. Europe must regain its energy independence. Ukraine must prevail,” he said.