A low-pressure system named Barbara is affecting Cyprus, bringing unsettled weather across the island. The meteorological service has issued a yellow warning in effect from midnight until 9am on Wednesday, urging the public to remain cautious as the system passes.

Throughout Wednesday, skies will be mostly cloudy at intervals, with local showers expected, mainly in the afternoon. Winds will blow mainly from the southwest, moderate to strong at 4 to 5 Beaufort, while the sea will be slightly rough to rough. Temperatures are forecast to reach 27C inland and along the coast, and 17C in the higher mountains.

On Wednesday evening, the weather will remain mostly cloudy in some areas, with isolated showers or thunderstorms expected, particularly in western regions. Winds will stay south-westerly, light to moderate at 3 to 4 Beaufort, and occasionally strong near coastal areas. The sea will remain moderately rough. Temperatures are set to drop to 14C inland, 17C on the coast, and 9C in the mountains.

On Thursday, the weather will stay mostly cloudy with local rain or thunderstorms. Conditions are expected to improve significantly by the evening. Friday will bring periods of increased cloud cover, while Saturday is forecast to be mostly clear. Temperatures will fall noticeably on Thursday, dropping below the seasonal average, before gradually rising again by the weekend.

Police have issued safety advice for motorists as wet road conditions increase the risk of accidents. Reduced grip and visibility can make driving hazardous. Drivers are advised to reduce speed, as wet surfaces lengthen braking distances, allowing more time to react in an emergency. The condition of tyres should also be checked, as worn or damaged tyres greatly affect safety.

Motorists are reminded to keep a greater distance from vehicles ahead, ideally double or triple the usual space, to reduce collision risks in sudden braking. Avoiding sharp movements, such as sudden acceleration or steering, helps maintain control of the vehicle. Drivers should also watch for potholes and standing water, which can cause damage or hydroplaning, when tyres lose contact with the road. Headlights should remain on for better visibility, though fog lights should only be used when necessary.

Police recommend checking windscreen wipers to ensure they work properly and prevent blurred vision. Using the car’s ventilation or air conditioning can also stop windows from fogging up. The public is urged to stay alert and drive responsibly as Barbara continues to influence local weather conditions.