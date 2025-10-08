Cyprus remained among the least affected EU countries by ICT security incidents, according to Eurostat data.

In 2024, only 12.91 per cent of Cypriot enterprises reported incidents resulting in consequences such as service unavailability, data corruption or disclosure of confidential information, well below the EU average of 21.5 per cent.

Across the European Union, 21.5 per cent of enterprises faced ICT security incidents with tangible consequences in 2023, reflecting the growing exposure of European businesses to digital risks and data vulnerabilities.

At the top of the scale, Finland recorded the highest share, with more than two-fifths (42.2 per cent) of enterprises affected, followed by Poland (32.5 per cent), Malta (28.7 per cent), Sweden (20.4 per cent) and Denmark (19 per cent).

Together, these countries represent Europe’s most digitally advanced economies, and, consequently, those with higher exposure to cyber risks.

By contrast, the lowest shares were observed in Austria (11.5 per cent), Slovenia (11.6 per cent) and Bulgaria (12.1 per cent).

Meanwhile, Bosnia and Herzegovina, included in the broader European dataset, registered the smallest overall share at 6.51 per cent.

Within this context, Cyprus’ 12.91 per cent places it in the group of lower-incidence countries, together with Greece (15.5 per cent), Serbia (12 per cent) and Italy (15.7 per cent). These figures point to a relatively modest level of ICT-related disruptions across Southern Europe, where small and medium-sized enterprises remain less digitally intensive than their northern counterparts.

At sectoral level, the highest rates of incidents in 2023 were reported in electricity, gas, steam and air-conditioning supply (28.8 per cent), followed closely by information and communication (27.9 per cent), professional, scientific and technical activities (26.8 per cent), real estate activities (25 per cent) and water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation (24.1 per cent).

By comparison, sectors such as construction, retail, and transport and storage were far less affected.