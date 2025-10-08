EU backs cleaner fuels and shipping innovation at Maritime Cyprus 2025

The European Union is ready to support the transformation of shipping into an industry focused on cleaner fuels, energy efficiency and innovation, European Commissioner for Fisheries and Oceans Costas Kadis, said on Wednesday.

Kadis, who addressed the Maritime Cyprus 2025 conference in Limassol, highlighted Cyprus’ important role in shaping the future of international shipping, both through the International Maritime Organisation and the EU, but also beyond these two bodies.

He added that this year’s conference theme, ‘Unlocking the Future of Shipping’, aligns closely with the pressing challenges currently facing the international maritime sector.

Saying that shipping is undergoing profound transformation, he stressed that “the European Union is ready to support this transition with both ambition and accountability”, and underlined that “the European Ocean Pact represents a flagship initiative of his portfolio”.

He described the pact as “a comprehensive strategy combining policies aimed at protecting oceans, promoting a thriving and sustainable blue economy, and supporting the well-being of coastal communities”.

Kadis pointed out that “in Cyprus, where nearly half the population lives in coastal areas, these policies have a direct impact on people’s daily lives and added that these communities are the driving force behind achieving the ambitions of the European Ocean Pact”.

He further stated that the European Commission will present a new Strategy for EU Coastal and Island Communities to help these areas develop further and address ongoing challenges.

Highlighting Europe’s maritime strengths, Kadis said the region leads in high-quality marine services, advanced ship management, ports and logistics, as well as innovative digital and safety standards.

He added that by boosting innovation in cleaner fuels and smarter technologies, Europe can also secure a leading role in the global maritime transition.

The Commissioner noted that in the coming months, the EU will unveil two interconnected strategies: the EU Industrial Shipping Strategy and the EU Ports Strategy.

The Industrial Shipping Strategy will prioritise enhancing maritime capabilities, boosting shipbuilding and repair capacity, promoting digital and green innovation, and securing skills and investments.

The Ports Strategy aims to strengthen ports as commercial and energy hubs, prepare them for military mobility, ensure strong and sustainable operations, and modernise infrastructure to keep Europe seamlessly connected to the rest of the world.

Looking ahead, Kadis said the future of shipping relies on cleaner fuels, energy efficiency and innovation, adding that the EU legal framework sets the sector on a credible path towards climate neutrality.

He also mentioned that the EU is investing in research and innovation, through the Horizon Europe programme and other means, to accelerate the adoption of renewable fuels and green technologies.

Referring to the upcoming International Maritime Organisation session on adopting a zero-emission framework for international shipping, he said that a successful outcome in London will be crucial for guiding the sector towards decarbonisation and securing global solutions while maintaining a level playing field.

On digital transformation, he said that “initiatives such as single-window shipping services, along with EU efforts on data spaces and artificial intelligence, will enhance the efficiency, safety and transparency of maritime activities“.

He stressed that “financing must also be aligned to ensure capital markets and EU financial instruments can support the sector’s transition”.

At the same time, Kadis emphasised that “transformation cannot succeed without skilled and motivated people”, adding that “the EU remains committed to supporting seafarers through training, fair working conditions, and recognition of their essential role, especially during crises and ongoing geopolitical turmoil”.

Moreover, he said that the “persistence and expertise of seafarers remain the backbone of global shipping“.

In addition, Kadis said that “the future of shipping is being shaped today, and by embracing innovation, supporting sustainability, and empowering those working at sea, we can ensure that shipping remains a vital force for our economies, societies and communities for generations to come”.