Greek retailer Jumbo Group recorded a 4 per cent year-on-year increase in sales in September 2025, maintaining its steady growth trajectory.

According to the company, September traditionally marks a period of strong sales due to the back-to-school season, yet the category continues to be structurally affected by the country’s low birth rate, which remains at historically low levels.

The shrinking student population represents a long-term challenge for school-related product sales, one that the group is addressing through product diversification and the strengthening of categories targeting broader age groups.

In Greece, net sales of the parent company, excluding intragroup transactions, rose by approximately 6 per cent year-on-year in September, while for the January–September period, sales were up about 9 per cent year-on-year.

In Cyprus, the network’s sales increased by roughly 5 per cent in September, bringing year-to-date growth to around 8 per cent.

In Romania, including online sales through, sales remained flat in September, as the company absorbed the August VAT increase to preserve its competitive pricing and maintain its strong value proposition. Over the nine-month period, sales were up by around 6 per cent year-on-year.

In Bulgaria, sales were flat in September, with the company monitoring potential inflationary pressures ahead of the country’s expected entry into the Eurozone. For the first nine months of 2025, sales were up approximately 3 per cent year-on-year.

Overall, for the January–September 2025 period, group sales rose by around 7.6 per cent year-on-year, maintaining last year’s growth pace and reaffirming the resilience of Jumbo’s business model.

Meanwhile, the company noted that strong performance in Greece and Cyprus helped offset softer results in Bulgaria and Romania, supporting its overall growth despite the broader economic challenges.

Jumbo also reported a net profit of €117.18 million for the first half of 2025 and confirmed plans to open two new hyperstores in Cyprus over the next five years.