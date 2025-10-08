President Nikos Christodoulides on Wednesday met the outgoing chief of the National Guard, lieutenant general Georgios Tsitsikostas, at the presidential palace.

The meeting took place ahead of Thursday’s swearing-in ceremony for the new chief of the National Guard.

President Christodoulides said he requested the meeting to personally thank Tsitsikostas for his service and contribution during his tenure, and highlighted the general’s role in strengthening Cyprus’ defence capacity.

He said Tsitsikostas had played a key part in efforts to upgrade the deterrent power of Cyprus and in promoting the National Guard’s outward engagement.

Christodoulides added that these efforts had enhanced the island’s position through partnerships with countries in and beyond the region.

He made special reference to the development of defence cooperation with the United States, describing it as an area where the outgoing chief’s role had been instrumental.