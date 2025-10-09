MPs on Thursday asked questions about the contractor’s request for 500 extra days to finish the new archaeological museum in Nicosia, with the July 2026 timetable for completion now looking unattainable.

The company awarded the museum construction contract is Cyfield.

At the House transport committee, government officials confirmed that the contractor has submitted about 20 requests since starting work, which together would amount to an additional 500 days to finish the project.

Some of the requests are justified, others not, an official with the department of public works told MPs.

The delays are attributed to several factors, like heatwaves, strikes by concrete workers and amendments to the original designs.

The government will review the contractor’s requests at the start of the next year and decide then whether to grant an extension.

Eva Iordanous, of the department of public works, called it “an extremely difficult project” that faced “unprecedented situations” – such as having to drain the adjacent river, complications with earthworks, and the need to build an additional structure.

She recalled that the foundation stone for the new museum was laid in January 2023, with the completion date set for July 9, 2026.

Regarding the cost – €144 million – Iordanous said the contractor has so far not demanded more money.

For his part, Giorgos Chrysochoos, representing Cyfield, insisted that the project remains on schedule.

“The initial deadline for completion was not realistic from the outset, as the project itself is a work of art,” he commented.

An official of the Scientific and Technical Chamber (Etek) spoke of “an alarming delay”, pointing out that just €30 million of the initial budget has been spent to date – showing how far behind the project is.

Marinos Moushiouttas, an MP with the Dipa party, asked for clarifications as to “what percentage of the budget had been expected to be absorbed within 35 months, which is where we are today”.

Akel MP Costas Costa said some of the reasons cited for the delays ring hollow.

“We knew from the beginning that there was a river there, it was not something unknown.”

The museum, with a total area of 30,000 square metres (including the basements), will be erected on a 40,000 square metre plot at the site of the old hospital.

It will include permanent exhibition spaces of 5,500 square metres hosting around 6,500 antiquities; temporary exhibition spaces of 1,000 square metres; conservation workshops of 2,000 square metres; underground parking spaces; antiquities storage of 5,000 square metres; a restaurant, café, library, amphitheatre, offices, an art shop and extensive landscaping of external spaces.