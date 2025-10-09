Book festivals, crafty, spooky workshops, performances by some of the world’s biggest artists, markets and medieval knights are in store this weekend. Get ready for another eventful end of the week.

Celebrating its 15th edition is the International Short Film Festival of Cyprus, which lifts the curtain on Saturday. Until next Friday, selected short films in the National and International Competition will be screened at Rialto Theatre as the art of cinema presents social issues, human stories and lesser-known voices. Alongside the screenings, a parallel events agenda will host panel discussions, workshops and events for all ages.

On the island’s west coast, Spellbound, the all-female a cappella chorus, will entertain Paphos audiences with a special concert at the Church of Panayia Chrysoematousa Church Hall on Saturday night. In a louder and more extravagant mood, ETKO Limassol will host the world-renowned artists Craig David, TS5 and Loreen on Saturday evening as they hit Cypriot soil for a one-night-only show, performing their greatest hits.

In Nicosia, the Intercultural Festival 2025 will feature the works of creative migrant youth on Saturday evening as they complete a mentorship programme and showcase their creations in a market and a fashion bazaar at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre.

Also happening in the capital this weekend, from Friday to Sunday, is the annual Nicosia Book Fest, which will fill Acropolis Park with bookshops, authors, poets, educators and artists as they present workshops, talks and a live entertainment programme.

Arts, crafts and locally-made creations will enter the spotlight as the 10th Handmade in Cyprus market returns to the European University Cyprus Cafeteria. Over 40 artists each day will showcase their handmade creations, while arts and crafts workshops invite the public to make their own.

Restolake Restaurant in Oroklini will also host artists this weekend as it welcomes another Lakeside Market on Sunday from 10am to 2pm.

Back in Limassol, the Paradox Museum invites the public to get into the Halloween spirit as it hosts a series of pumpkin-carving workshops for families. Several sessions will take place this weekend and the following two.

Every corner of the island has an exciting offer this weekend. For folklore performances, knights, dragons and marching bands from bygone eras, the Ayia Napa Medieval Festival is the place to be. Running until Sunday, this year the festival celebrates its 20th edition.

Cyprus’ villages have plenty lined up this weekend too. The Artists of Lania swing open their studio doors for an art-filled weekend with live handpan music on Saturday. In Lofou, Oeno Fest 2025 this Friday, Saturday and Sunday will celebrate all things wine, tradition and art with performances, workshops, markets and live music.

Wrapping up the week is Paramali’s Ancient Olive Tree Festival on Sunday, which pays tribute to the region’s age-old and abundant olive trees with 30 exhibitors, activities for children, live music and folklore dances.

15th International Short Film Festival of Cyprus

Annual short film festival with screenings and productions from Cyprus and world. October 11-17. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. www.isffc.com.cy

Spellbound A Cappella Chorus for Women

Concert by a capella women choir. October 11. Church of Panayia Chrysoematousa Church Hall, Chloraka. 7pm. €12. Tel: 99-368913

Craig David presents TS5 and Loreen Live in Cyprus

Live music event with performances by global artists Craig David, TS5 and Loreen. October 11. ETKO Limassol. 6pm. https://etkocyprus.com/events/craigdavidloreen

Intercultural Festival 2025

Bazaar and fashion show by young migrant creatives. Part of the Co-Tailors for Future project of the EUNIC Cyprus Cluster. October 11. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 6pm. [email protected]. Tel: 22-895137

10th Nicosia Book Fest

Annual literature festival. October 10-12. Acropolis Park, Nicosia. www.nicosiabookfest.com

10th Handmade in Cyprus Market

Two-day market featuring over 40 handmade local artists on each day. October 11-12. European University Cyprus Cafeteria, Nicosia. 11am-8pm. Facebook event: Handmade in Cyprus Market

Halloween Workshop

Pumpkin-carving family workshops. October 11, 12, 18, 19 and 25. Paradox Museum, Limassol. 2pm-6pm. Registration needed. Tickets from €15. https://www.paradoxmuseumlimassol.com/

Ayia Napa Medieval Festival

Week-long medieval festival with marching bands, performances and parades with participating groups from Cyprus and Europe. Until October 12. Ayia Napa. https://www.agianapa.org.cy/el/

Artists of Lania

Open art studios and live handpan music. October 11-12. Lania village, Limassol district. 11am-7pm. Free

Oeno Fest 2025

Wine, art and tradition festival. October 10-12. Lofou Primary School, Lofou village. Friday: 7pm-11pm. Saturday-Sunday: 11am-11pm. www.agroescape.com

Ancient Olive Tree Festival

Traditional festival. October 12. Paramali, Limassol district. 11am-7.30pm