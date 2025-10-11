President Nikos Christodoulides on Saturday held telephone called with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the context of a series of contacts on the latest developments in the Middle East and to reach an agreement on the first phase of US President Donald Trump’s ceasefire plan in Gaza, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said.

Christodoulides welcomed the achievement of the agreement, underlining the importance of its full implementation by all sides as a decisive step to end the humanitarian crisis, de-escalate tensions and create conditions for lasting peace and security in the region, on the basis of the resolutions of the UN Security Council.

In both calls, Christodoulides highlighted the role of Cyprus as a reliable partner and stable pillar in the Eastern Mediterranean, underlining our country’s readiness to continue to actively contribute to the joint effort for stability, humanitarian support and reconstruction of the region.