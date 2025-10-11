Customs officers seized around 300kg of raw meat during a routine vehicle inspection at the Ayios Dhometios crossing on Friday.

Meat, consisting of animal bones and skins, was found in a vehicle driven by a Turkish Cypriot man, the customs department said on Saturday.

The products are believed to have originated from the north.

Officials seized both the vehicle and the animal products, which were later destroyed.

The driver paid a total of €500 to settle the offences out of court and to recover his vehicle.

The customs department warned that the movement of animals and animal products across the line poses serious public health risks. Such products are not subject to veterinary or sanitary inspections by state authorities, raising concerns over potential transmission of infectious diseases.