A 59-year-old man is in serious condition at Nicosia general hospital after an accident involving an e-scooter early on Saturday morning in Paralimni.

According to police, the incident happened at around 2am on Pernera Avenue. The man was riding a personal mobility device when, under circumstances still under investigation, he lost control, hit a roadside wall, and fell onto the pavement.

He was taken by ambulance to Famagusta general hospital, where doctors found he had suffered a head injury, lung bruising, and several broken ribs. Due to the seriousness of his injuries, he was later transferred to Nicosia general hospital for further treatment.

Doctors said his condition remains serious.

Police in Paralimni are continuing their investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.